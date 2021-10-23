NIA arrests eight more terror suspects in J&K

NEW DELHI

23 October 2021

They are operatives of various proscribed organisations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight more persons on Friday in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and other places, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

The agency conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla, leading to the arrest of Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Hilal Ahmed Dar, Sobhia, Rouf Bhatt, Shaqib Bashir, Zamin Adil and Haris Nisar Langoo.

Support to terrorists

“They are operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” an NIA official said.

The case was registered on October 10 against those associated with Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The NIA had recently come across a blog post, uploaded last month, which enumerated a new strategy to be adopted by the terror outfits in Jammu & Kashmir in view of the steps being taken by the Government to promote industrial development and extend domicile status to various categories of people. The blog exhorted terrorists to target “non-locals”. In the latest spate of attacks, 11 civilians have been killed in the State.

Blog blocked

While the blog was later blocked on the orders of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the agency is trying to identify the person who opened the account.