NIA arrests another al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal

Kolkata

27 September 2020 14:59 IST

The NIA apprehended Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The NIA apprehended Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi on Saturday, he said.

“We have found his involvement with those arrested earlier. We have seized his mobile phone. He is being interrogated,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency had earlier arrested nine people- six from West Bengal and three from Kerala- for their association with the Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Ansari had earlier gone to Kerala for work and returned to his home town.