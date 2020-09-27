National

NIA arrests another al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal

File photo for representation.

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The NIA apprehended Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi on Saturday, he said.

“We have found his involvement with those arrested earlier. We have seized his mobile phone. He is being interrogated,” the official said.

The agency had earlier arrested nine people- six from West Bengal and three from Kerala- for their association with the Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Ansari had earlier gone to Kerala for work and returned to his home town.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2020 3:10:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nia-arrests-another-al-qaeda-terrorist-from-west-bengal/article32707593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story