NIA arrests Afghan national in 3,000-kg drug haul case

New Delhi

14 December 2021 22:20 IST

Heroin was concealed in a consignment of semi-processed talc stones brought to Mundra port

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Afghan national in connection with the 3,000-kg heroin seizure by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra port in Gujarat in September.

The accused has been identified as Sobhan Aryanfar (28). The agency arrested him from Neb Sarai in south Delhi.

According to the NIA, Aryanfar has been found to be involved in the conspiracy to transport narcotic drugs concealed in the import consignment of semi-processed talc stones, which had originated from Afghanistan.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency has registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code, on the basis of the findings of the DRI.

The NIA officials suspect that the same network had been used to smuggle in another consignment in the past.

Some of the accused persons are said to be linked to a drug trafficking case registered earlier by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Based on the inputs, the NIA had conducted searches in different parts of the country, including in and around Delhi, in October. It collected samples of suspected drugs from a warehouse.

Earlier, the DRI arrested 10 persons, including six Afghan nationals and an Uzbek woman, for their alleged involvement.

The DRI probe revealed that the contraband had been packed in Afghanistan and sent through Kandahar-based Hassan Hussain Limited. The consignment was declared as that of talc stones for export to Aashi Trading Company in Vijayawada, via Bandar Abbas port in Iran.

The drugs were meant to be brought to Delhi for further transportation and distribution.

The NIA will be contacting the authorities in Iran for gathering information about the persons who had booked the consignment at Bandar Abbas port.