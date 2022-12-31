NIA arrested 456 accused persons and registered 73 cases in 2022

December 31, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 456 accused persons, including 19 absconders, and registered 73 cases in 2022, which is an almost 20% increase, compared to 61 cases instituted last year. Two of the accused were arrested upon deportation and one after extradition.

This year, judgments were pronounced by various special courts in 38 NIA cases, all of them leading to convictions of 109 persons. “Six life sentences have also been awarded...the overall conviction rate as on date is 94.39%,” said a senior agency official.

In September, the NIA spearheaded a multi-agency crackdown on the now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) during which simultaneous searches were carried out in coordination with the local police and the Enforcement Directorate, in 15 States. A large number of arrests and detentions were made.

The agency also took over the probe into the Coimbatore car blast that took place close to a temple on October 23. In all, 11 accused persons have been arrested in the case so far. In June, it re-registered the case involving the brutal killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Following investigations, the agency filed a chargesheet against 11 persons on December 22, alleging that they were part of a terror gang module.

“The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audio clips/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India. The accused arranged deadly knives/arms and murdered Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight,” it said.

“No Money For Terror”

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested nine Sri Lankan nationals for their alleged role in the illegal drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka and India. The case pertains to the activities of a Sri Lankan drug racket controlled by one C. Gunashekharan and Pushparajah, in conspiracy with Pakistan-based drugs and arms supplier Haji Salim.

Among the cases registered by the agency this year, 35 pertained to “Jihadi” terror in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, said the agency on Saturday.

While 11 other cases are from J&K, 10 are related to Left-wing extremism, five from northeastern States, seven involving the now-proscribed PFI and its members, four from Punjab, three alleging gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, two counterfeit-currency and one related to terror-funding.

This year, the NIA filed 59 chargesheets against 368 accused persons. “Besides, this year, eight persons were designated as individual terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and necessary action against them is being taken by the NIA,” the official said.

The agency, as part of its efforts to cut-off and choke terror- funding, conducted the 3rd Ministerial level “No Money For Terror” conference on November 18-19, which was attended by representatives of 78 countries and 16 multilateral organisations, it said.

