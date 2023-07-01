NIA and police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to jointly combat criminal syndicates

July 01, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with the police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, will establish an institutionalised mechanism for a coordinated action against organised crime and criminals across northern India.

On Friday, the agency said a “joint listing committee”, comprising representatives of the respective organisations, would be formed to map the network of criminal syndicates and monthly meetings held for better coordination and effective action. A robust witness protection programme would also be rolled out and efforts made for fast trials.

“These decisions were taken at a high-level inter-State coordination meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana, under the chairmanship of NIA Director-General, Dinkar Gupta. The meeting discussed the activities of leaders and members of organised criminal syndicates/groups operating in the northern States, and also the ongoing investigations in the various criminal cases connected with them,” the NIA said.

This was the second such meeting headed by the NIA chief for tackling the menace of organised criminal-terror syndicates.

Underscoring the need for collaborative action in combating organised crime, Mr. Gupta called for enhanced cooperation and information sharing among the NIA, Punjab police, Chandigarh police, and Haryana police to effectively address the growing threat posed by these criminal syndicates, particularly in the northern region,” the agency said.

The NIA has been investigating three such cases involving the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus and made several arrests in the recent past. The gangsters and their men were found operating from inside various jails. “It emphasised the need for fast-tracking of trials against these gangsters as an effective tool to tackle the problem, along with the need for a witness protection plan,” it said.

Among those who attended the meeting were Haryana Director-General of Police (DGP) P.K. Agrawal, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan.

Mr. Agrawal called for swift and decisive action to dismantle the networks of criminal syndicates, while Mr. Yadav emphasised the need for international liaison and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of other countries to ensure extradition and deportation of wanted gangsters and their associates. Mr. Ranjan highlighted the importance of a coordinated action by the police forces of affected States.

“Representatives from various agencies presented their findings and insights into the ongoing investigations during the meeting...a detailed and constructive discussion took place among senior officers from all the participating agencies,” the agency said.