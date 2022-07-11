NHRC to draft action plan for mental institutions
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it intended to draft an action plan for the efficient functioning of mental institutions in the country.
In a statement, the NHRC said chairperson Justice Arun Mishra (retd.) would visit the Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala on Tuesday to inspect the conditions of mental health institutions.
“The Commission also intends to formulate a long-term plan for the efficient working of the Mansik Arogyashala [mental health institutions],” the NHRC said.
The chairperson’s visit would be followed by a workshop to sensitise all stakeholders, it said.
(EOM)
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.