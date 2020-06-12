NHRC takes note of health workers’ woes

Representational image only.

NEW DELHI

12 June 2020 22:36 IST

Move comes after reports of demands for high premiums from healthcare workers.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Union Finance Ministry and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) over reported refusals or demands for high premiums for mediclaim policies for healthcare workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that said private healthcare workers were facing trouble in getting medical insurance policies.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Government actively considering universal basic income, NHRC tells U.N.

“While most doctors have a medical cover, the struggle has mainly been about ensuring protection for their staffers. Moreover, as mentioned in the news report there is also confusion whether the ₹50 lakh health cover provided by the Centre for healthcare workers included private doctors, staffers and also those doing non-COVID-19 work,” the NHRC said.

NHRC says dumping of body in bin serious rights issue

Issuing notices to the IRDA chairman and the secretary, of the Department of Financial Services, Insurance Division, of the Union Ministry of Finance, the NHRC asked for detailed reports within four weeks.