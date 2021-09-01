NHRC sends notices to U.P., Delhi police over self-immolation by victim of alleged sexual assault

The victim had filed a rape case against Bahujan Samaj Party MP from U.P. Atul Rai in 2019, but alleged that the police were supporting the accused.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday said it had issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and Delhi Police Commissioner after a victim of alleged sexual assault and police apathy set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 16.

The NHRC said in a statement that it had taken cognisance of a complaint about the self-immolation by the woman and a man with her, who both died in hospital later. The victim had filed a rape case against Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Atul Rai in 2019, but had alleged that the police were supporting the accused.

The NHRC asked the two top police officials to submit detailed reports within four weeks, mentioning the action taken against the officials involved. The Uttar Pradesh DGP was also asked to make sure the victims’ families were protected.

“Allegedly, before immolating themselves, they recorded a Facebook live video, wherein the woman said that in June 2019 she had lodged a rape case against an MP from Uttar Pradesh, but the accused police officials were supporting the offender,” the NHRC said.

Instead of taking action in the case, the police allegedly filed a “false case” against the victim and had a non-bailable warrant issued, the NHRC said.