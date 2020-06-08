NHRC seeks reports from seven States on 15 deaths after police action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked for action taken reports from the authorities of seven States, where 15 people died following police action in the first month or so of the lockdown, according to the proceedings in the cases.

Also Read NHRC asks Centre to frame guidelines for lockdown without violating rights

The NHRC acted on a May 16 complaint by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), which stated that the 15 men - five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, one each in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and West Bengal - died after police action or in custody from March 25 to April 30.

The CHRI complaint cited media reports that said 12 of the 15 deaths occurred after police actions such as beatings, allegedly as “punishment” for violating the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 and three in police custody. Nine of the 12 died of their injuries and the remaining by suicide, the complaint said.

“Given the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions on movement and limited access to courts, the families have very limited recourse to seek justice,” the complaint by CHRI researcher Raja Bagga stated.

The Commission took up three cases of alleged custodial death on June 4 and asked the police commissioners or superintendent of police of the respective districts to submit detailed reports by July 26.

Alleged custodial deaths

The alleged custodial deaths comprised the death of Kalapala Krupkar on March 28, allegedly at the Gudivada police station in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested with five others for allegedly running a gambling racket. While the police stated that he experienced breathlessness and was taken to hospital, where he died, local villagers said he may have died due to police brutality, the complaint said.

Also Read Human rights activists write to NHRC on police excesses

The death of Raju Velu Devendra on March 30, allegedly in the Juhu police station in Mumbai, was due to beatings by police, his family said. The police, however, denied the charge, saying he was lynched while trying to commit a robbery.

The third case was of Munipillappa alias Muni Kulla, who was accused of stealing liquor in Hoskote. According to his wife, he was taken by the police for questioning on April 7, assaulted and his body dumped in a well near his house on April 10.

In the other 12 cases, the NHRC took cognisance of the matters on June 1 and gave the district magistrates and police chiefs time till July 11 to submit their reports.