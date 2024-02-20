GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC seeks report from DGCA over death of 80-year-old who didn’t get wheelchair at airport

What are the steps proposed to prevent such incidents, it asks the regulator

February 20, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The NHRC said that the DGCA should send a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. File

The NHRC said that the DGCA should send a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. File

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the death of an 80-year-old man at the Mumbai airport after he failed to get a wheelchair despite prior request to the airline.

According to reports, there were 32 passengers who needed wheelchair on the particular flight, but there were only 15 available with the ground staff. The octogenarian, who was of Indian origin with a U.S. passport, walked alongside his wife who got a wheelchair. He collapsed after walking around one-and-half km to the immigration area.

Also Read | Ensure that wheelchairs are available, DGCA tells airlines

The NHRC said that if the incident is found to be true, it raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim. The DGCA should send a detailed report to the commission on the matter within four weeks, it said. The report must include the status of compensation if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Issuing the notice, the commission also observed that there has been a significant increase in the number of air passengers as well as airfare, but “the standard of facilities doesn’t seem to have improved proportionately resulting in several complaints reported in the media and posted on social media”.

Related Topics

air transport / human rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.