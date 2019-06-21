NHRC seeks report from CBI on probe against Lawyers Collective

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to report within four weeks on the status of the probe in its criminal case registered against Lawyers Collective.

The NHRC sought the report in response to petitions raising questions about the CBI’s move. In his petition, Henri Tiphagne, who is associated with Human Rights Defenders’ Alert-India, expressed grave concern over the case registered by the agency on June 13 against Lawyers Collective, its president Anand Grover and other unnamed functionaries.

NHRC said that complainant alleged that the CBI was trying to harass the lawyers for their humanitarian work.

The NHRC said in a statement that the complainant had sbumitted that Lawyers Collective was a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of marginalised groups through the effective use of law and engagement in human rights advocacy, legal aid and litigation.

“It is also mentioned that Mr. Grover was the UN Special Rapporteur on Right to Health between August 2008-July 2014 and Ms. Indira Jaising was an Additional Solicitor General of India between July 2009- May 2014 and a member of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women between 2009-2012. It is also stated that registration of criminal cases by the CBI against this organisation is a step to intimidate and harass them for their human rights work,” observed the NHRC.

The Commission said it had also received a similar complaint from Maja Daruwala, senior advisor at Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, expressing concern that Ms. Jaising and her husband were being victimised for the work that they had done in courts of law in their capacity as lawyers.

“She also stated that a pattern of intimidation is going on against anyone who challenges Government policies… she also stated that Ms. Jaising and Mr. Grover are long standing, reputed lawyers and Human Rights defenders of high integrity, reputed both at home and abroad,” it said.

The Commission maintained that the matter related to alleged violation of norms of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and that the suspension of the organisation by the Central government was out of its purview.

However, with regard to submissions that the case was based solely on a report of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to January 2016 and that there was no change in circumstances or material on record since then, the NHRC said it was empowered to examine the issue to “make it non-discriminatory and to avoid arbitrariness”.

“Taking into consideration that Mr. Grover and Ms. Jaising have been actively raising the issues pertaining to alleged violation of human rights across the country and looking into their active role in the civil society, the Commission finds it appropriate to forward copies of the complaints lodged by Mr. Tiphagne and Ms. Daruwala to the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, calling for present status of the investigation in the matter within four weeks,” said the Commission.