NHRC says dumping of body in bin serious rights issue

NEW DELHI

12 June 2020 21:15 IST

Commission issues notice to U.P. govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday termed it a serious issue of rights violation and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported dumping of a body in a garbage van by municipal workers while the police stood watching in Balrampur district.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the body of a man, who died near a government office, being put into a garbage van. It issued notices to the chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Balrampur and the Director General of Police of UP, asking for reports in four weeks.

“Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that going by the contents of the media reports, it is not expected from the public servants to show such disregard to the body of a deceased. They appear to have acted in a very shameful and inhuman manner...This is a serious issue of violation of human rights,” the NHRC said in a statement.

