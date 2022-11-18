  1. EPaper
NHRC reconstitutes core group of human rights defenders, NGOs

The core group has the job of identifying areas of cooperation between the NHRC and NGOs

November 18, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reconstituted its core group of human rights defenders and NGOs, an official notification said.

Former BJP MLA and Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, Suhas Chakma, director of Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG), and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee are part of the reconstituted 13-member team.

The core group has the job of identifying areas of cooperation between the NHRC and NGOs along with devising mechanisms for continuous and meaningful interaction of the NHRC with the civil society, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the notification.

The notification also mentioned that the group will also review the outreach of the benefits of policies and welfare schemes and help in issuing advisories to fill gaps.

