NHRC received over 46,000 new complaints since April

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has received over 46,000 complaints of violation of rights and disposed of over 49,000 complaints, both old and new, NHRC member Justice P.C. Pant said on Thursday.
Speaking during the NHRC’s virtual event to mark Human Rights Day, Justice Pant said this year had been very difficult for humanity and there was a need for a cohesive response from public healthcare systems and the public, an NHRC statement said.
He said that in the past eight months, from April 1 till November 30, the NHRC registered 46,544 complaints and disposed of 49,759 complaints, which included new and old cases. The NHRC had recommended monetary relief in 182 cases.
“In 32 cases of human rights violation, suo motu cognisance was taken. Enormous increase in the number of complaints and disposal is indicative of the awareness of human rights among the people and as also their growing faith in the Commission,” the statement said.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest of the event, said India was committed to protecting human rights and strengthening the NHRC, in line with “its Vedic traditions and Constitutional framework”, according to the statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath