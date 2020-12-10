NHRC received over 46,000 new complaints since April

49,000 grievances disposed of, says member

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has received over 46,000 complaints of violation of rights and disposed of over 49,000 complaints, both old and new, NHRC member Justice P.C. Pant said on Thursday.

Speaking during the NHRC’s virtual event to mark Human Rights Day, Justice Pant said this year had been very difficult for humanity and there was a need for a cohesive response from public healthcare systems and the public, an NHRC statement said.

He said that in the past eight months, from April 1 till November 30, the NHRC registered 46,544 complaints and disposed of 49,759 complaints, which included new and old cases. The NHRC had recommended monetary relief in 182 cases.

“In 32 cases of human rights violation, suo motu cognisance was taken. Enormous increase in the number of complaints and disposal is indicative of the awareness of human rights among the people and as also their growing faith in the Commission,” the statement said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest of the event, said India was committed to protecting human rights and strengthening the NHRC, in line with “its Vedic traditions and Constitutional framework”, according to the statement.