NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh for attack on Muslim student in private school

August 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after a video showing a teacher of a private school in Muzaffarnagar asking Hindu students of her class to beat a Muslim student went viral and sparked nationwide outrage, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking a detailed report on the matter.

The NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter as it observed that if true, the act amounted to violation of the victim’s human rights.

“A notice has been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report within four weeks. It should include the action taken against the teacher, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved family, as well as steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such shameful incidents do not recur in future,” the NHRC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission quoted media reports of the victim’s family saying that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables during the class. The reports also stated that the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested yet and the school has not met the criteria of the Education Department. The boy’s family has already taken him out of the school and is looking for a new educational institution.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has already demanded the State government to set up an inquiry and take action against the teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT