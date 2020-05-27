NHRC notice to U.P. over man’s death

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a migrant worker due to starvation in Saharanpur while he was walking from Ludhiana to his home in Hardoi. The 19-year-old, Vipin Kumar, died after walking for six days, covering 350 km. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC issued a notice to the U.P. Chief Secretary and sought a report in four weeks. The officer was asked to provide details of the status of migrant labourers from U.P. who are stranded in other States due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Describing Vipin’s death as a serious issue of human rights violation, the Commission has observed that it is not the first time that it has come across such an incident relating to painful conditions of the migrant labourers, their illness, delivery of babies on roads and their deaths during their journey back home in the wake of Corona lockdown,” NHRC said in a statement.
Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | NHRC issues notices to States
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism