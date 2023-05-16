ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC notice to States on increase in Child Sexual Abuse Material on social media

May 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - New Delhi

It has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that cited a 250-300% increase in the circulation of CSAM

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

The Commission observed that CSAM is a “violation of human rights relating to the life, liberty, and dignity of citizens” and stressed the protection of young children. File. | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that cited a 250-300% increase in the circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on social media in India. NHRC said the content is of foreign origin, and Indian investigation agencies have not come across any Indian-made CSAM so far.

The Commission observed that CSAM is a “violation of human rights relating to the life, liberty, and dignity of citizens” and stressed the protection of young children “from the danger of their sexual abuse on social media”.

It maintained that it had been concerned with the ill-effects of online CSAM on human rights as it may cause irreparable psychological damage to children, impacting their growth and development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi; the Director-Generals of the Police of all the States/UTs; the Director, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB); and the Secretary, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks on the steps taken to prevent such menace on social media.

The NHRC statement said, quoting the media report, that “about 4,50,207 cases related to spread of child sexual abuse material have been reported in the year 2023, so far. Out of these, Delhi Police has taken action in 3,039 cases while 4,47,168 cases are currently being studied”.

“In some cases, even photographs taken lovingly, of young children by respective fathers, brothers and sisters in India have been classified as child sexual abuse by an American NGO. There were 2,04,056 cases reported in the year 2022, 1,63,633 in the year 2021, and 17,390 in 2020,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US