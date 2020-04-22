NHRC notice to Maharashtra DGP over Palghar lynching

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra over a mob lynching of three persons in Palghar district in the presence of police on April 16.

Acting on a complaint, the commission issued the notice and sought a detailed report within four weeks.

“The commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of negligence by the public servants. The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by the unruly mob, that too during a countrywide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violation of the right to life of the victims,” a NHRC statement said.

Citing the complaint and media reports, the NHRC observed that two of the victims, Sushil Giri and Kalpavriksh Giri, who belonged to a religious sect, were on their way to attend a funeral when they and their car driver were attacked by a mob that suspected that they were thieves.

“The video of the attack went viral on April 19, which showed that police personnel were also present when the victims were being attacked,” the NHRC said.