NHRC notice to four States over adverse impact of farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI

14 September 2021 12:28 IST

The panel says it has received complaints of industrial units, transportation being hit.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday said it had issued notices to the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan governments over complaints of industrial units and transportation being affected by the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi border.

The NHRC said it had “received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest”, including about 9,000 industrial units and transportation being adversely affected.

“Allegedly, transportation is also adversely impacted, causing commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads. There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations and barricades have been put on the borders,” the NHRC statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

The rights panel issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and heads of police of the four States, calling for ‘action taken’ reports.

“There is an allegation that there is breach of the COVID-19 protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest site. There is further allegation that the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage. Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected. The Commission needs to take care of various human rights issues,” the statement read.

The panel said it had also asked the Institute of Economic Growth to study the adverse impact of the protest on industries, commercial activity, transport and consumers and submit a report by October 10.

The NHRC said it had also sought reports from the National Disaster Management Authority, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Ministry of Health on the adverse impact on COVID-19 protocols at the protest sites.

The panel called upon the Jhajjar District Magistrate to file a report by October 10 regarding the payment of compensation to the family of an activist who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the protest site. Delhi University’s School of Social Work was asked to survey the disruption of livelihood and impact on senior citizens and patients due to the agitation.