NHRC notice to Delhi, Centre over constable’s COVID-19 death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Union Home Secretary over the alleged negligence in the treatment of Delhi police constable Amit Kumar, leading to his death from COVID-19 on May 5.

The NHRC took cognisance of a complaint alleging that the constable died after being turned away from multiple government hospitals and COVID-19 centres, while on the way to another government hospital.

Issuing notices, the NHRC asked the officials to submit reports, including on the standard operating procedures adopted by hospitals for coronavirus patients, within four weeks.

“Alleged denial of admission to the hospital to a policeman, who had been doing his duty sincerely, is a matter of concern for the commission. Timely treatment to the young constable may have saved his life ... It shows the reckless and negligent attitude of the hospital authorities,” an NHRC statement said.