NHRC notice to Centre, States over denial of benefits

National Human Rights Commission. File. Source: twitter.com / @India_NHRC

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 20:07 IST

Complaint alleged denial of food security due to incomplete biometrics of its beneficiaries

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and State governments on a complaint of the denial of food security under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other schemes due to the incomplete biometrics of its beneficiaries.

The NHRC took cognisance of the complaint alleging denial of benefits to people due to the non-completion of biometric authentication and issued notices to the Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary and the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, an NHRC statement said. The NHRC sought reports within four weeks.

“The Commission has also specifically directed the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Mizoram to submit action taken report within one week on the alleged denial of benefits to the Chakma villagers of Vasei and Damdep Godown of the Chakma Autonomous District Council [CADC], District-Lawngtlai, Mizoram despite them having the Aadhaar cards/ration cards under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” it said.

The NHRC said it was of paramount importance that beneficiaries are not denied benefits during the pandemic.