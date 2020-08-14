NHRC members flag lack of forensic labs

NEW DELHI

14 August 2020 02:30 IST

They say this delays evidence gathering, leading to cases pending in courts

Members of the National Human Rights Commission have raised concerns over the inadequate number of forensic science laboratories in the country that delays evidence gathering, leading to cases pending in courts and undertrial prisoners remaining behind bars.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, NHRC member Jyotika Kalra said if forensic evidence was collected and preserved on time, particularly in sexual assault cases, the case could be resolved sooner. In addition, she highlighted the importance of ballistics.

Country-made weapons

At a recent webinar attended by Union and State government as well as police forces’ representatives, Ms. Kalra said the experts informed the officials that 70% of the weapons used in the country are “country-made” and do not comply with specifications that can be traced.

Advertising

Advertising

She said Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava, who attended the webinar, informed the gathering that the Centre had allocated ₹200 crore out of the Nirbhaya Fund to States to ramp up forensic science infrastructure. Ms. Kalra said the NHRC would follow up on the matter, seeking action-taken reports as needed.

Also read: Six central forensic labs to be upgraded to help probe heinous crimes

During the webinar on Monday, NHRC member Justice. P.C. Pant had said the Commission had been raising the issue of the number of pending cases at forensic labs, a statement said.