National

NHRC logs on to Twitter to spread awareness

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it had started a Twitter account to boost awareness on human rights. The Twitter handle — @IndiaNhrc — is not a platform to register complaints of human rights violation, the panel said. “The occasion marks a step toward increasing awareness amongst citizens about human rights and the role and functions of NHRC. Many human rights defenders appreciate the action,” the panel added in a statement.

