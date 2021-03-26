NHRC issues notices to Rajasthan DGP, CS

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 20:32 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it had issued notices to the Rajasthan Director General of Police and Chief Secretary on a complaint alleging “exponential rise in incidents of crime against women” in the State.

“Allegedly, 80,000 cases were registered in the State pertaining to crimes against women in the last one year. Out of which more than 12,000 are rape cases…The Commission has observed that the allegations and the incidents appear to be serious in nature indicating violation of human rights. It appears that there has been unabated crimes against women in the State, which raises a question mark on the efficacy of the State machinery in curbing such crimes,” the NHRC said.

The NHRC asked the DGP and Chief Secretary to enquire into the incidents cited by the complainant and submit reports within four weeks.

Advertising

Advertising