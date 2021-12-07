NHRC issues notices to Centre, Nagaland on civilian killings

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021 02:29 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Centre and Nagaland Government over the killing of civilians by security forces in Mon district on December 4.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports and issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Nagaland Chief Secretary and Nagaland Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the incident within six weeks.

“The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons/officers responsible for the incident,” the NHRC statement said.

The NHRC also observed that it was “incumbent upon the security forces” to ensure “proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants”.