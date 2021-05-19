NHRC issues notices to Centre, Delhi over lack of medical, financial protection for contractual doctors

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday asked the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government to “consider providing adequate medical care and financial protection” to contractual medical and paramedical staff engaged in COVID-19 care.

The NHRC issued notices to the Health and Family Welfare Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Delhi asking them to submit reports within two weeks, an NHRC statement said. The NHRC said the governments should consider getting medical insurance for the contractual healthcare workers so they can get treatment in private hospitals.

The NHRC also asked them to provide financial support to Dr. Amit Gupta, a senior resident in paediatrics at Satyavadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Delhi, who was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment. The NHRC said the complainant in the matter said Dr. Gupta could not get a bed in the hospital he worked at and did not get any financial support from the government on the grounds that he was engaged on contract.

“The Commission has observed that it is a serious issue if the contractual doctors/resident doctors and paramedical staff of the Delhi government and other Central government hospitals are not getting life care medical facilities when they fall ill during their service to save lives of the people during such a pandemic situation. Presently, the country is already facing huge crisis of medical facilities and losing lives too,” it said.