NHRC issues notices over reported harassment of cyclist 

The commission has asked to respond within four weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India on the reported inappropriate behaviour of a coach with a top woman cyclist.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the woman cyclist alleging that the national sprint team coach had acted inappropriately during a camp in Slovenia. She had reportedly emailed a complaint to the SAI, which prima facie found the allegation to be true, an NHRC statement said.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violation of the victim sportsperson. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Director General, Sports Authority of India, calling for a detailed report in the matter. It should include the status of physical as well as mental health of the victim as well as action, if any, taken against the responsible officer including the coach concerned, within 4 weeks,” the NHRC said.