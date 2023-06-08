NHRC issues notice to the Bihar government over an incident of 150 children falling ill after consuming midday meal

June 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Bihar government over the reports of 150 students falling ill after consuming midday meal at a government school in Narval-Barval area of West Champaran district

The Incident was reported on June 1 in which it was alleged that the students started complaining of vomiting and pain in their stomach after consuming the food following which they were taken to the hospital, where the doctors said that food poisoning was the reason for the illness of these students. The parents of the children reportedly protested against the school authorities.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of the human rights of the children. Apparently, there was a supervisory lapse on the part of the school authorities due to which food was prepared unhygienically and served to the students. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks,” the NHRC notice said.

In the detailed report, the Bihar Chief Secretary is also asked to include the steps taken or to be taken to ensure that this type of incident shall not recur in the future. The Commission has also sought response whether government guidelines were being followed by the particular school, if not, then what action has been taken against the officers/officials responsible for the negligence.