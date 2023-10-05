NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt. over deaths of several patients at two State-run hospitals

October 05, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra over the death of several patients in two State-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts, within twenty-four hours. As reported, the patients have allegedly died in these hospitals due to a lack of medical help and a shortage of essential medicines.

Calling the incident a violation of human rights relating to the life and health of the victims due to negligence by public authorities, the Commission issued a notice to authorities.

“The detailed report should include the status of the infrastructure along with the requisite and present strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in the government-run hospitals as well as the status of the medicines and diagnostic facilities available for the patients,” the Commission said in the notice.

The Commission has also asked the State government, through its Chief Secretary, to inform about the action taken against the responsible public servants as well as the status of the relief and rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the State government to ensure that such unfortunate deaths do not recur in the future.

Besides this, the Commission has asked its Special Rapporteur, Mr. P. N. Dixit to visit the two State-run hospitals and identify the causes and reasons for such a large number of deaths of newborn babies and others.