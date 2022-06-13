NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt over landfill site

June 13, 2022 23:06 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Haryana government after taking cognisance of a report in The Hindu on June 8 about hazardous waste contaminating groundwater near the Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram.

“The State government has been asked to submit a report in the matter within six weeks. It should include the steps taken/proposed to be taken to deal with the hazard. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to violation of human rights due to negligence of public authorities,” an NHRC statement read.

The Central Pollution Control Board had in 2017 found that the groundwater of three villages near the landfill was contaminated. The contamination had spread to two more neighbouring villages, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute confirmed. However, there had been no improvement in the situation that was threatening the health of the residents as well as the flora and fauna of the forest area.