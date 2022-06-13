JUST IN
- 2 mins NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt over landfill site
- 3 mins Hospital gets AI-integrated PET/CT machines
- 4 mins A month after Rahul Bhat’s killing, over 5,400 Pandit employees refuse to join duty in Valley
- 5 mins Amid FIRs and arrests, uneasy calm prevails in U.P.’s Saharanpur
- 5 mins After aircraft protest, Congress and CPI(M) leaders trade charge
- 13 mins Delhi HC dismisses plea for hate speech FIR against BJP leaders
- 15 mins NAAC peer team visits Kerala University
- 19 mins Supreme Court uses special powers, helps student with learning disability
- 19 mins Watch | World’s first fishing cat census at Chilika lake
- 22 mins Continue to provide GST compensation to States for three to five years, Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman
- 23 mins All-night dharna demanding continuation of old textbooks
- 26 mins Governor should act impartially, says T.N. Assembly Speaker
- 27 mins Now, Kolkata police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
- 28 mins Ayodhya mediator moves HC against withdrawal of police protection
- 30 mins CUK to hold Yoga lecture series