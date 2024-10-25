NHRC issues notice to A.P. government over death of student in school hostel

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday (October 25, 2024) issued notice to the Andhra Pradesh government over the suspected suicide of a 13-year-old girl student of Class VIII in a private school in Guntur district.

The incident took place on October 23 in the school hostel in the Reddypalem village panchayat area.

The NHRC said that the matter was of serious concern as the victim allegedly committed suicide inside the hostel premises i.e. in the lawful custody of the school authorities.

Accordingly, notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Andhra Pradesh, calling for a detailed report supported by a thorough probe within four weeks. The authorities concerned are expected to include the status of the police investigation and the post-mortem examination, including the cause of death. The authorities are also directed to share the report of any other inquiry conducted in the matter, it said.

(Roshni Helpline, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: +91814200033)