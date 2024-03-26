GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC issues notice in sexual assault and death of minor in Bihar

The panchayat and victim’s family ‘settled’ the case by making the perpetrator pay ₹1.25 lakh; later, the girl’s family sent her to live with the accused

March 26, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on March 26 issued a notice to the Bihar government over the alleged sexual assault and death of a 13-year-old girl in Darbhanga district.

The police in the jurisdiction of Vazidpur Police Station had failed to find out till the death of the rape victim that her parents and the village panchayat tried to settle the case by asking the perpetrator to pay ₹1.25 to the family.

After receiving the money, the victim’s family reportedly sent the girl to the perpetrator’s house, claiming no one else would marry her now. She had stayed with the accused for five days before being thrown out. Then, the girl’s family sent her to her elder sister’s house, where she died 16 days after she was sexually assaulted on March 1.

The police later exhumed the body of the victim and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of human rights of the victim girl. Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report within six weeks,” a communique from the NHRC stated.

The response from the authorities was expected at the earliest but not later than six weeks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.