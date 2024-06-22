NHRC issues notice in case of village panchayat asking minor rape victim’s kin to accept ₹5,000 to end her pregnancy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 21 issued notice to authorities in Uttar Pradesh in a case of a village panchayat in Baghpat district that had asked the mother of a sexual assault victim to take a sum of ₹5,000 from her daughter’s tormentors and terminate her pregnancy. The family of the victim, who is a minor, was also threatened at the behest of the harassers.

The NHRC said it is painful to note that the village panchayat connived in an unlawful act with the tormentors belonging to a dominant section of society, instead of protecting the girl.

In light of the incident, notices have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) calling for a detailed report within one week.

“The report is expected to include the status of the FIR and action taken against the guilty along with the victim’s health condition and compensation if any, provided to her by the authorities concerned,” the NHRC said.

According to reports, the family of the victim had complained to the police stating that a person from the same village had forcibly entered their house and subjected her to rape in December 2023. When the family tried to register the complaint, the mother, brother and sister of the victim were all threatened that they would be killed.

Afterwards, the accused took turns to rape the victim five to six times resulting in her pregnancy. When the victim’s family attempted to lodge a police complaint, they were stopped and forced to attend the panchayat, where an offer of ₹5,000 was reportedly given to the family.