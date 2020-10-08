NHRC issues advisory to govt. on women’s rights during pandemic

Recommendations include setting up task force on gender-based violence, free contraception, moratoriums on loans taken by women workers

Setting up a task force on gender-based violence to coordinate and monitor support and prevention services, providing free contraception and giving moratoriums for all loans taken by women workers were some of the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its advisory to the government on Wednesday on protecting women’s rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the NHRC said it had formed a committee of experts to look into the impact of the pandemic on human rights, which had led to advisories on various issues, including women’s rights. The NHRC statement said the Centre and State governments were asked to implement the recommendations and submit action taken reports.

Citing the National Commission for Women’s finding that domestic violence cases had increased two-and-half-times from February to May, the NHRC recommended a “coordinated and inter-ministerial health system response” to gender-based violence and a task force to ensure implementation of related laws.

The advisory, which was sent to various Central Ministries, including the Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and Home Affairs Ministries, and all States and Union Territories, included recommendations on sexual and reproductive rights.

“Make provisions for free contraceptives and other essential materials for safe delivery and safe abortion at public health facilities,” the advisory said.

The NHRC recommended extending the moratorium on loan repayment, including for self-help groups and MUDRA loans.

“Moratorium may be given on all loans taken by women workers, including sex workers, from banks and other financial institutions. In case of harassment by lenders, due cognizance and appropriate action by concerned authorities may be taken,” the advisory stated.

The NHRC advisory said State governments may provide assistance to sex workers and that they should be recognised as informal workers to be able to access welfare measures.

On the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), anganwadi and sanitation workers, the advisory said the remuneration should comply with minimum wage standards and overtime work should be compensated.

For women from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority communities, the advisory said essential healthcare services, COVID-19-related or not, should be uninterrupted. The advisory said the government should notify sanitary napkins and iron folic acid supplements as essential items and ensure continuous supply through the Rajiv Gandhi Scheme for Empowerment of Adolescent Girls and Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram. The advisory also said that all pregnant women prisoners should be released and for those inside jails, better washrooms and gender-sensitive health services should be provided.