NHRC issues advisory to Centre, States on rights of truck drivers 

It has suggested making personal accident cover of at least ₹15 lakh each for driver, co-driver and helper mandatory

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it had issued an advisory to the Centre, States and Union Territories to protect the rights of truck drivers.

“The Commission has observed that despite making significant contribution to the economy of the nation, the rightful entitlements of the truck drivers do not get adequate attention, as the truck business remains fragmented and unorganised,” an NHRC statement read.

The advisory, sent by the NHRC Secretary-General to the Secretaries of Ministries/departments and Chief secretaries of states, covered four areas — protection from exploitation, provision of amenities, provision of socio-economic security and physical and mental well-being. Among the recommendations was an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 to make the purchase of personal accident cover of at least ₹15 lakh each for the driver, co-driver and helper of a commercial truck mandatory.

The NHRC recommended that drivers, co-drivers and helpers who are injured or incapacitated in road accidents should be given cashless medical treatment. The advisory said rest stops and lay-byes with parking areas, rest rooms, toilets, restaurants with reasonable rates, mechanic shops and doctors’ clinics should be constructed every 40 km on National Highways and at prominent locations along State highways.

“Launch a group insurance scheme providing for life as well as health cover for truck drivers on payment of a nominal subsidised subscription; Minimise physical interface between truck drivers and law enforcement agencies by providing online facilities…” the advisory stated.