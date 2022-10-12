NHRC issues advisory on preventing ocular trauma

The commission recommends mandatory accident cover, online registry and ban on sale of hazardous products in order to prevent such trauma

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 11, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory included suggestions for a public awareness campaign as well as an examination of the existing laws for mandatory use of eye safety gear worn by workers involved in hazardous activities. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Union and State Governments to prevent and minimise the impact of ocular trauma, which it said causes 5% of permanent blindness.

The NHRC asked the government to identify the industries that have a high potential of ocular trauma and make it mandatory for such units with 50 workers or more to have accident cover of ₹15 lakh for each worker. The commission also asked the government to set up an online portal to record details of each case of ocular trauma and make it mandatory for hospitals and medical practitioners to upload details of such cases onto the portal.

The advisory included suggestions for a public awareness campaign as well as an examination of the existing laws for mandatory use of eye safety gear worn by workers involved in hazardous activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the NHRC’s suggestions were a ban on sale of fire-crackers that have the potential to cause eye trauma; ban on sale of bows, arrows, pellet guns and toys that have sharp edges; introduction of technology to reduce eye injuries due to road accidents; and mandatory safe packaging and labelling of chemicals for domestic use.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The Commission has observed that major contributors of eye injury are road accidents (34%), sports (29%) and occupations (21%). However, the most reassuring fact is that eye injury is a preventable cause of blindness,” the NHRC said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app