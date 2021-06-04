NHRC issues advisory on child rights

NEW DELHI

04 June 2021 05:49 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said it had issued an advisory to the government on protection of the rights of children during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in mind the apprehensions of some that a third wave could affect children.

In a letter to the Centre and States, NHRC secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan wanted the recommendations to be implemented and action taken reports sent within four weeks.

The NHRC recommended strengthening of paediatric COVID-19 hospitals and protocols; support for children who have lost a parent; and maintenance of disaggregated data on children who test positive for COVID-19.

