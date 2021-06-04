National

NHRC issues advisory on child rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said it had issued an advisory to the government on protection of the rights of children during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in mind the apprehensions of some that a third wave could affect children.

In a letter to the Centre and States, NHRC secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan wanted the recommendations to be implemented and action taken reports sent within four weeks.

The NHRC recommended strengthening of paediatric COVID-19 hospitals and protocols; support for children who have lost a parent; and maintenance of disaggregated data on children who test positive for COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 6:00:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nhrc-issues-advisory-on-child-rights/article34722063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY