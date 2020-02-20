NationalNEW DELHI 20 February 2020 16:02 IST
Comments
NHRC head asks State human rights’ panels to join common portal
Updated: 20 February 2020 16:02 IST
It helps avoid duplication of complaints, says NHRC
The State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) were asked by National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu on Thursday to join the common portal — HRC Net — to avoid duplication of complaints, an NHRC statement said.
Speaking at the inauguration of the NHRC and the SHRCs meeting here, Mr. Dattu said the State-level Commissions and the NHRC must work together to protect human rights. He asked the panels to join to “avoid duplication of complaint registration on the same issue and suggest contemporary issues for research”.
More In National
Read more...