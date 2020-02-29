National

NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi

Workers cleaning up the roads filled with stones during the riots at Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in one of the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades

The National Human Rights Commission has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week in one of the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

“The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence northeast Delhi,” according to an official.

