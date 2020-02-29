NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Also read| The Delhi police were missing, Hindus and Muslims agree

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week in one of the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

Also read| ‘Inflammatory’ slogans raised at Connaught Place march with Kapil Mishra in attendance

“The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence northeast Delhi,” according to an official.

Also read| Delhi violence | In times of distress, humanity shines