NHRC disrespected court, should not have leaked report on Bengal post-poll violence to media: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 15 flayed the NHRC for “disrespecting the court” and pursuing “political vendetta” of the BJP by leaking its report on alleged post-poll violence to the media.

Ms. Banerjee also expressed surprise over the conclusion that the National Human Rights Commission arrived at in its report without taking into account views of the State government.

“The BJP is now using impartial agencies to settle political scores and malign our State. The NHRC should have respected the court. Instead of leaking the findings to the media, it should have first submitted the same to the court.

“What would you call it other than political vendetta of the BJP? It is yet to digest defeat (in the assembly polls) and that is why the party is resorting to such tricks,” she told a press conference here.

Asserting that the situation in West Bengal is a “manifestation of law of ruler instead of rule of law”, an NHRC committee probing alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, in a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, recommended a CBI probe into “grievous offences like murder and rape”.

On her visit to Delhi next week, Ms. Banerjee said she would like to meet the Prime Minister and the President if she “gets an appointment”.

“Every time after elections, I visit Delhi to meet old and new friends. So this time too, I would be going to the National Capital for few a days as the COVID-19 situation is presently under control,” the Chief Minister said.