NHRC asks Chennai Police for report on BJP functionary’s murder case

Damini Nath NEW DELHI:
September 27, 2022 15:19 IST

K. Balachander was waylaid by men on two bikes in Chintadripet, Chennai.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken up a complaint alleging inaction by the police in the case of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary in Tamil Nadu in May and sought an action-taken report from the police.

On Monday, the NHRC ordered that the complaint be sent to the Chennai City Commissioner of Police with directions that the allegations be looked into and an action-taken report be submitted within four week.

Four arrested for murder of BJP functionary in Chintadripet

“The complainant alleged that on 24/05/2022, one BJP functionary was killed by a group of unidentified miscreants but Police did not take any action. The complainant further alleged that this was 19th murder in the last 21 days in Chennai. The complainant also requested for action in the matters. (sic),” the NHRC said.

The BJP functionary, 30-year-old K. Balachander, was waylaid by men on two bikes while he was travelling on his two-wheeler. The attackers chased him and hacked him to death in public. Balachandar was the BJP Scheduled Caste wing’s Chennai central district secretary.

Lawyer and activist Madan Mohan Priye had filed the complaint with the NHRC on May 25, alleging that the police had failed to act.

