NHRC alarmed over reported circulation of falsified liver, cancer drugs

The commission has observed that the news raised a serious issue of violation of human rights and issued notices to the Union Health Secretary and the Drugs Controller General of India

September 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi:

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). File.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). File. | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that after the alert from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked the State regulators, doctors and patients to remain vigilant about two medicines, namely liver drug Defitalio and cancer drug Adcetris, as the falsified versions of these drugs are circulating in four countries, including India.

Reportedly, the falsified versions of Adcetris injection 50 mg, detected in four countries, including India are most often found to be available at the patient level and distributed in unregulated supply chains (mainly online).

According to the reports, the product does not have marketing authorisation in India and Turkey. However, the falsified versions of the liver medicine Defitalio were detected in India and Turkey, which were supplied outside of regulated and authorised channels.

The commission has observed that the news raised a serious issue of violation of human rights. Following this, the commission has issued notices to the Union Health Secretary and the Drugs Controller General of India.

“A detailed report on the matter should include the present status of the implementation of the relevant laws to check the supply and sale of the falsified versions of the life-saving drugs, including Defitalio and Adcetris, if any, as mentioned in the news report,” the NHRC said in a communique. The response is expected to be submitted within four weeks.

