NHPC official, two others arrested in graft case

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 05:59 IST

CBI conducts searches in Faridabad, Kullu and Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a chief general manager of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and two others in a graft case.

The accused persons have been identified as Harjeet Singh Puri, who was posted in Haryana’s Faridabad; Sunil Mendiratta, the senior general manager (project) of Gammon CMC Joint Venture; and Sunil Saini. The private company has also been named as an accused.

The company was engaged in the Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) of the NHPC near Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Its two claims amounting to about ₹3.26 crore and some additional bills for about ₹2 crore were pending clearance.

It is alleged that Mr. Mendiratta requested the NHPC official to expedite the process of payment, for which the latter demanded bribe.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and arrested the official while he was accepting ₹5 lakh. The company employee and the person through whom the cash had been sent were also arrested.

“Searches were conducted in Faridabad, Kullu and Delhi,” said a CBI official.