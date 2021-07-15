National

NHPC official, two others arrested in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a chief general manager of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and two others in a graft case.

The accused persons have been identified as Harjeet Singh Puri, who was posted in Haryana’s Faridabad; Sunil Mendiratta, the senior general manager (project) of Gammon CMC Joint Venture; and Sunil Saini. The private company has also been named as an accused.

The company was engaged in the Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) of the NHPC near Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Its two claims amounting to about ₹3.26 crore and some additional bills for about ₹2 crore were pending clearance.

It is alleged that Mr. Mendiratta requested the NHPC official to expedite the process of payment, for which the latter demanded bribe.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and arrested the official while he was accepting ₹5 lakh. The company employee and the person through whom the cash had been sent were also arrested.

“Searches were conducted in Faridabad, Kullu and Delhi,” said a CBI official.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 6:04:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nhpc-official-two-others-arrested-in-graft-case/article35333390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY