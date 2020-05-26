NHAI offered food, support to about 10,000 people including migrants till April 17

New Delhi

26 May 2020 18:58 IST

Apart from food packets, drinking water, fruits, rice, wheat and other rations, mask and sanitisers were also distributed to people in crisis including truck drivers and migrants

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has supported over 10,000 people across the country including migrants with food, water and other necessary help, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Besides ensuring seamless movement of essential items and medical services across the country, NHAI has supported over 10,000 people including migrants with food packets, drinking water, fruits, rice, and other necessary help till April 17, as per the latest data available with the authority.

Soon after the lockdown was announced in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had directed NHAI to provide food, water and other necessary relief measures to people in crisis amid reports that migrant workers are facing severe hardships while being stranded at various parts in the country.

A total of 10,017 people including migrant workers were provided with food, water and other relief till April 17 by NHAI’s Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, UP West and Vijayawada offices.

Apart from food packets, drinking water, fruits, rice, wheat and other ration, mask and sanitisers were also distributed to people in crisis including truck drivers and migrants.

“Considering the fact that air and railway services will function in restricted capacity in the post-lockdown phase, national highways become all the more important for mobility of manpower, food and essential services. Ultimately, it is the road network that plays an important role in providing last mile connectivity,” NHAI said in a statement.

“As India readies to battle her economic battles in the post-COVID-19 era, NHAI will continue to work in the background in order to serve the nation by expanding and developing its highway infrastructure. NHAI has developed over 38,000 km of National Highways so far in the country,” the statement said.

“I have advised Chairman NHAI and Highway Concessioners/Toll operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach their respective native places. At this time of crisis we have to be compassionate for our fellow citizens,” Mr. Gadkari has said.