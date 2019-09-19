NHAI identifies 950-km highway projects to be built at ₹30,000 cr. under PPP

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 950 km of highway projects that will be built at ₹30,000 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the government said on Thursday.

The projects are spread across eight States.

The NHAI has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis that will be constructed through the PPP mode on the build-operate-transfer (toll) basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

It added that these stretches have been selected on the basis of consultation with the prospective bidders.

“The identified stretches cover about 950 km with a cost of about ₹30,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” the statement said.

The Authority has already invited the proposal for annual pre-qualification for construction of 4 or 6 lane of National Highways for these stretches, it said.

The process of annual pre-qualification will not only streamline and ease the bid process of the individual project on the BOT (toll) mode but also give an idea about the market response, it added.