NHA, ITC e-Choupal sign MoU to raise awareness on Ayushman Bharat amongst farmers

National Health Authority (NHA) has signed an MoU with ITC e-Choupal to enable farmers across the country to avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. Through this collaboration NHA and ITC e-Choupal will spread awareness about AB PM-JAY scheme and conduct outreach and training activities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority said, “This partnership between National Health Authority and ITC e-Choupal, will empower millions of citizens in the rural India and Indian farmers with digital interventions. The collaboration focuses on providing secondary and tertiary treatment for a range of serious illnesses such as cancer, heart ailments, etc., to farmers and their families in rural areas. It will also demonstrate how such innovative models can reach the remotest corners of the country.”

“The partnership with the National Health Authority will help to improve the health scenario in rural India. E-chaupal will empower farmers in the hinterland by providing necessary information through an integrated network. Signing of MoU will help pave the way to quality curative care for farmers and all citizens outside urban centres,’’ said Anil K. Rajput, senior vice president, corporate affairs, ITC.