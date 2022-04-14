NHA invites innovative solutions for India’s digital health ecosystem

Collaborative approach will speed up development; interested parties can provide solutions as a service at no cost

The National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has extended an open invitation to all interested parties for sharing their Expression of Interest (EoI) in developing innovative solutions aimed at building a national digital health ecosystem for India.

“This collaborative approach will not just help speed up the development but also will help in making digital public goods available to public and/or private entities. Interested parties shall provide these solutions as a service at no cost to public and/or private entities,” said a release issued by the NHA on Thursday.

It added that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital healthcare ecosystem. The mission has been conceptualised as a set of “digital building blocks”. Each building block is seen as a “digital public good” that can be used by any entity in the digital health ecosystem and provides key capabilities that enable the ABDM’s vision.

“The ABDM endeavours to give impetus to open and interoperable standards in the digital health ecosystem. Such an undertaking will not only expedite universal health coverage goals in India, but also have ripple effects on the global health ecosystem,” R.S. Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, NHA, said:

Dr. Sharma said that such an ambition requires an all hands on deck approach. In this regard, the NHA is giving an open call inviting all interested parties to contribute to the Unified Health Interface (UHI), the Health Claims Protocol (HCP) and various other open source digital public goods being created to expand the digital health ecosystem.